‘It’s a confession’: Rajnath Singh on Asim Munir’s ‘India is shining Mercedes’ remark

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent remark comparing the Indian economy with a Mercedes car and his own country with a dump truck was nothing but a confession. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir. (File)

“Asim Munir was trolled a lot for this statement both inside Pakistan and all over the world. Everyone said that if two countries got independence at the same time and one country built a Ferrari-like economy through hard work, right policies and foresight and the other is still in a dumper state, then it is their own failure,” Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

“I consider this statement of Asim Munir as a confession. I do not consider his statement as mere troll material...” the defence minister added.

Earlier this month, while speaking at an event in Florida, Asim Munir had used a “crude analogy” to describe the conflict between the two countries.

“I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation,” Munir had said. “India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”

As reported by HT, Munir had also repeated the remarks before a Saudi Arabian delegation that visited Islamabad amid hostilities with India in May.

According to Pakistani interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, Munir made the remarks after the Saudi delegation suggested that Pakistan should reach an understanding with India to end the hostilities.

Several users on social media, hung on semantics, had trolled the Pakistani Army chief, saying that he inadvertently admitted that India is better. “The only truth in Munir’s statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck . The rest is delusion,” wrote one X user.