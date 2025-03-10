It’s coming home: India win Champions Trophy

India capped a brilliant unbeaten run with a third Champions Trophy victory, beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final on Sunday, a result that should warm the hearts of its legion of fans after two heartbreaks in title matches of One Day International tournaments – 2017 Champions Trophy to Pakistan at the Oval and the 2023 World Cup to Australia in Ahmedabad. India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) final cricket match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. (AFP)

A victory set up by their spin quartet which restricted New Zealand to 251/7 was completed when India reached 254/6 with six balls to spare, completing a controlled chase that was led by skipper and opener Rohit Sharma, who top-scored with 76 off 83 deliveries.

The triumph at a Dubai International Stadium packed with blue-clad fans with millions cheering the team on back home and elsewhere around the world added to India’s 2013 Champions Trophy win in England, after sharing the trophy with hosts Sri Lanka in 2002. This success will also act as a balm after wounds inflicting in Tests, routed 0-3 at home by New Zealand late last year followed by the 1-3 loss away to Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The last time India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 was under MS Dhoni. Under Rohit, India repeated the feat with a run of five wins. The only edition played in between was in 2017.

India proved why they are a powerhouse white-ball team, registering back-to-back wins after the T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies last year.

It was Dhoni who in the 2013 Champions Trophy promoted Rohit to open. Skipper Rohit proved his worth all over again, timing his first fifty of the tournament to perfection on Sunday. His quick starts, Shubman Gill’s composure, Virat Kohli’s water-tight chasing template, Shreyas Iyer’s middle-over consolidation, KL Rahul’s late-order control and Hardik Pandya’s late hitting allied with India’s ‘spin-to-win’ strategy showed how far ahead of their opponents India were this time.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was a match-winner in all the three matches he played, his nine wickets the second most haul in the tournament with Mohammed Shami, only behind New Zealand pacer Matt Henry’s 10. Fellow wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav wasn’t far behind, with seven wickets. Both took two wickets each on Sunday as they tied the Kiwi batters in knots with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

India agreed to enter the tournament only after assurance that would not have to travel to Pakistan and will play all their matches in the neutral venue of Dubai. There were comments that they gained unfair advantage playing at one, a criticism that was rejected by Rohit and India coach Gautam Gambhir.

New Zealand bowlers had challenged India in their group stage victory, but Chakravarthy proved their weapon, bamboozling the Kiwis. In the semi-final, Australia, even with a lightweight bowling attack, pushed India, but their calm chase led by Kohli and the finishing of Rahul and Hardik put India in the final.

A delighted Rohit said at the presentation ceremony: “It is a very satisfying win. Right from the beginning our spinners delivered. There is too much expectation, but they never disappointed. The pitch (conditions) helped them and we used that to our advantage.

“The crowd has been amazing. It is not our home ground, but they made it our home ground.”

New Zealand fought hard in keeping with their reputation. They have been the most consistent team in ICC events of later after India. Riding on team spirit and immaculate planning, the Kiwis, who were without the injured Matt Henry, made a brisk start after electing to bat, until Chakravarthy and Kuldeep together reined in the innings. The spinners then collectively got a stranglehold on the scoring.

The New Zealand spinners, led by skipper Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell also bowled tight spells, but India’s batting depth and experience proved decisive in the end.