The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a longtime ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Saturday exited from the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), citing post-poll association with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), while stating that a decision on the renewed electoral alliance will be taken after the by-election and local body election dates are announced.

IUML exits DMK alliance, cites association with TVK

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This comes after the SPA dealt a blow following the Congress’s support to the TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu, marking a major shift in the state’s political allegiance.

At the party’s general council meeting held on Saturday in Chennai, the IUML passed 14 resolutions, including the discontinuing of the association with the DMK-led alliance.

“Respecting the verdict given by the people in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended its support for the TVK to form the government, and is currently part of the government led by the C Joseph Vijay. Given today’s political climate, we cannot continue our journey in the DMK alliance.This meeting resolves that a decision regarding the electoral alliance will be made as soon as the by-elections and local body elections are announced,” the resolution said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} IUML president K M Khader Mohideen recalled his party’s journey within the alliance, saying, “After a long time, 2 IUML members found a place in Tamil Nadu the state assembly...Whether winning on behalf of the IUML in local body elections, legislative assembly elections or parliamentary elections, we have achieved victories only within the DMK alliance so far.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IUML president K M Khader Mohideen recalled his party’s journey within the alliance, saying, “After a long time, 2 IUML members found a place in Tamil Nadu the state assembly...Whether winning on behalf of the IUML in local body elections, legislative assembly elections or parliamentary elections, we have achieved victories only within the DMK alliance so far.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Underlining that his party decided to support after holding negotiations with Stalin and party supporters, Mohideen said, “We did not put forth any conditions to the TVK and the only reason we decided to support the TVK is to ensure that the President’s Rule does not get imposed in Tamil Nadu.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Underlining that his party decided to support after holding negotiations with Stalin and party supporters, Mohideen said, “We did not put forth any conditions to the TVK and the only reason we decided to support the TVK is to ensure that the President’s Rule does not get imposed in Tamil Nadu.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TVK won in 108 assembly segments but fell short of the mandatory 118 seats required to form the government. It drew support from the Congress which won five assembly seats, the CPI, CPI (M), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League, which won two seats each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TVK won in 108 assembly segments but fell short of the mandatory 118 seats required to form the government. It drew support from the Congress which won five assembly seats, the CPI, CPI (M), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League, which won two seats each. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After the poll results were declared, although it decided to support the TVK government without any conditions, IUML MLA A M Shahjahan was inducted as the minister of minorities welfare.

Meanwhile, responding to the development, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, “They (IUML) have already withdrawn and joined the TVK alliance and they have got even a cabinet berth. What can we do? Our relationship with the IUML since the days of Quaid-E-Millath was very long. Now, that they have withdrawn, what can we do? It is not going to help them.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON