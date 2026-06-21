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IUML exits DMK alliance, cites association with TVK

The Indian Union Muslim League has exited the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, backing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government instead.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 06:06 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a longtime ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Saturday exited from the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), citing post-poll association with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), while stating that a decision on the renewed electoral alliance will be taken after the by-election and local body election dates are announced.

IUML exits DMK alliance, cites association with TVK

This comes after the SPA dealt a blow following the Congress’s support to the TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu, marking a major shift in the state’s political allegiance.

At the party’s general council meeting held on Saturday in Chennai, the IUML passed 14 resolutions, including the discontinuing of the association with the DMK-led alliance.

“Respecting the verdict given by the people in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended its support for the TVK to form the government, and is currently part of the government led by the C Joseph Vijay. Given today’s political climate, we cannot continue our journey in the DMK alliance.This meeting resolves that a decision regarding the electoral alliance will be made as soon as the by-elections and local body elections are announced,” the resolution said.

After the poll results were declared, although it decided to support the TVK government without any conditions, IUML MLA A M Shahjahan was inducted as the minister of minorities welfare.

Meanwhile, responding to the development, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, “They (IUML) have already withdrawn and joined the TVK alliance and they have got even a cabinet berth. What can we do? Our relationship with the IUML since the days of Quaid-E-Millath was very long. Now, that they have withdrawn, what can we do? It is not going to help them.”

 
dravida munnetra kazhagam
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