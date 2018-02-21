 J-K: BSF trooper killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation | india news | Hindustan Times
J-K: BSF trooper killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation

BSF spokesman said the Pakistani Army had resorted to sniper firing in Tangdhar area of the Line of Control (LoC)

india Updated: Feb 21, 2018 09:34 IST
Indian Army jawans patrolling at the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian Army jawans patrolling at the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI File Photo)

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper has been killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A BSF spokesman said the Pakistani Army had resorted to sniper firing in Tangdhar area of the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday.

“Constable SK Murmu deployed at forward defence location (FDL) on the LoC, was hit in the firing. He was shifted to army’s base hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries late on Tuesday,” he said.

