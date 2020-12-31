J&K HC decision: District court posts open on all-India basis

india

The Jammu and Kashmir high court has invited applications from candidates from all over the country to fill 33 vacancies in districts courts of the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh, triggering an opposition outcry against the opening of the state employment to all Indians in the two UTs after the nullification of Article 370.

The 33 vacant posts of non-gazetted officials in district courts of J&K and Ladakh that the HC has opened for eligible candidates from all over the country, include those of senior and junior scale stenographers, typists, compositors, electricians and drivers.

The advertisement to fill the vacancies was issued by the J&K high court’s Registrar General Sanjay Dhar on December 26 with the last date for submission of applications being January 31, 2020.

The high court’s notification has triggered a vociferous protest from various opposition parties, including the National Conference, JKNPP and various Left parties, which have demanded reservation for locals in government jobs in J&K.

NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana made the demand, arguing that unemployment has alarmingly grown in the UT during recent years and the state jobs must be reserved for locals alone. “The J&K government jobs are for local educated unemployed and should be reserved for local youths only,” said Rana.