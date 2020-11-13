e-paper
J&K: India, Pakistan exchange heavy shelling in Uri, along LoC

J&K: India, Pakistan exchange heavy shelling in Uri, along LoC

Residents said the shelling was intermittent and both sides used small arms and mortars, triggering panic in the region

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:53 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer

Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Representational Image.

         

Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged heavy shelling at Haji Peer in Uri and Gurez along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday.

Residents said the shelling was intermittent and both sides used small arms and mortars, triggering panic in the region. Over a dozen ceasefire violations have been reported in Uri over the last six months.

In Gurez, residents said mortars have landed close to the civilian populations in Izmerg and Tarabal localities, which are a few kilometers from the LoC.

An army officer blamed Pakistan for initiating the ceasefire violations. “It always that they start from the other side of the LoC. Our soldiers give them a befitting response.”

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal

'Won't apologise': Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint

Kenya walked into the dragon's trap. It holds a message for South Asia

'Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19': PM Modi

To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws

LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case

'India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon': MEA

