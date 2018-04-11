J&K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma to visit Jammu as protests intensify

Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre’s special representative to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), will visit the winter capital of the state on Thursday in the backdrop of protests held against the arrest of and subsequent charge sheet filed against eight people accused of raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in January, senior home ministry officials said.

Sharma, who was visiting Srinagar on Wednesday, is supposed to spend an entire day in Jammu and return back to Delhi where he will brief the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Sharma’s latest visit gains significance owing to the strike called by the Jammu High Court Bar Association against the state police crime branch, which is probing the gang rape-murder case.

While speaking to HT over the phone, Sharma did not comment on Wednesday’s strike but when asked about lawyers from the Jammu bar association trying to block the filing of the charge sheet against the eight accused, he said, “All I can say at this moment is that the case has been investigated by the state police. It is my understanding that the investigation is complete and now the law should be allowed to take its own course.”

“I will be addressing all prevailing issues in Jammu,” confirmed Sharma who did not elaborate on his plans when asked if he will visit the disturbed Kathua region of Jammu.

Sharma’s Srinagar visit comes on a day when J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met Union home minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi to discusses the security situation in the valley. Atleast three MHA officials confirmed to HT that security arrangements in Kashmir were discussed.