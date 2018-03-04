 J-K: Pakistan shells villages and posts in Poonch, Indian troops retaliate | india news | Hindustan Times
J-K: Pakistan shells villages and posts in Poonch, Indian troops retaliate

The shelling from across the border in Balakote sector started late last night and continued for over two hours.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2018 10:13 IST
Security personnel patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.
Security personnel patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.(PTI File Photo)

Pakistani troops heavy shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir overnight, police said on Sunday.

The shelling from across the border in Balakote sector started late last night and continued for over two hours, a police official told PTI. 

Indian troops effectively retaliated. 

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage in the shelling, the official said adding forward villages and posts were targeted by Pakistan during the ceasefire violation.  

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

