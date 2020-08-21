e-paper
Home / India News / J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 06:30pm by firing small arms and shelling with mortars.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:11 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Army personnel in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army personnel in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir(PTI)
         

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the line of control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday evening. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 06:30pm by firing small arms and shelling with mortars.

Indian Army is also retaliating to the firing, news agency ANI reported.

On August 7, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Poonch district. A 65 year old man was killed in the incident.

While on August 1, an army soldier was killed in firing by Pakistan in Rajouri sector.

On July 11, two women were killed as Pakistan shelled forward posts and villages along the LoC in different sectors in Poonch district and on July 10, an Army man was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri district.

