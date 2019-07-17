Today in New Delhi, India
J&K separatists reject colonies for return of Pandits

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani said they wholeheartedly and sincerely want the Pandits to return. “But will oppose any move to settle them in separate colonies as it negates the very fabric of our social, cultural and mutual bonds.”

india Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:35 IST
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
In a statement, Geelani said they wholeheartedly and sincerely want the Pandits to return. (HT file photo)

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday rejected the idea of creating separate colonies for the return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

In an interview to HT on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik justified the concept of building separate townships for the Pandits saying locations for such boroughs had been identified and work was underway to develop them.

In a statement, Geelani said they wholeheartedly and sincerely want the Pandits to return. “But will oppose any move to settle them in separate colonies as it negates the very fabric of our social, cultural and mutual bonds.” The statement said they welcome with open arms anybody displaced from the state since 1947.

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti endorsed Geelani’s stand. “Welcome Geelani Sahabs statement. Its a sentiment shared by Kashmiri Muslims who want their Pandit brethren to come back home...” tweeted Mufti.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 07:35 IST

