Home / India News / J-K: Terrorist who killed jawan, minor boy eliminated, says police

J-K: Terrorist who killed jawan, minor boy eliminated, says police

The police identified the terrorist as Zahid Dass of Waghema.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 07:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The terrorist’s accomplices managed to escape under cover of darkness, though the search continued for several hours.
The terrorist’s accomplices managed to escape under cover of darkness, though the search continued for several hours.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
         

The police on Friday claimed to have killed a terrorist who was involved in the attack on the CRPF at Bijbehara in South Kashmir, in which a 6-year-old boy and a CRPF jawan were killed last week.

The police identified the terrorist as Zahid Dass of Waghema.

Last night, the police and CRPF began a search and cordon operation at Malla Bagh in Srinagar. As the area was being cordoned, some terrorists attacked the forces, resulting in an encounter, in which one terrorist and a CRPF jawan were killed. The terrorist’s accomplices managed to escape under cover of darkness, though the search continued for several hours.

The police said that Dass was wanted for his complicity in a series of terror crimes. “He was also involved in the recent attack on June 26 in Anantnag, in which a CRPF personnel and a 6-year-old boy were killed.”

