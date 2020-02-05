J-K top cop hopes for peaceful summer after forces kill 20 terrorists so far this year

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:14 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed that 20 terrorists have been killed in the union territory so far this year but security agencies were preparing for a peaceful summer.

At a press conference after the killing of two militants on the outskirts of Srinagar, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said that security forces have achieved many successes in their operations since January.

Singh said that they had already prepared a plan for peaceful summer especially on law and order front. “We wish the coming summer would be peaceful.’’

The police chief said that forces have killed 20 militants in Jammu and Kashmir in different operations and also busted several modules of militants across Kashmir.

“In January, many operations were carried out in different parts in which police were successful.”

Singh said recently in Jammu a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists which had infiltrated from Pakistan were killed. “Three terrorists were intercepted at a check post and then killed in an encounter.”

He said the arms and ammunition which the militants were carrying looked like they were planning to carry out big terrorist activity. “Eight weapons, grenades and a readymade IED were also recovered from them,’’ he said.

“Whenever the Jaish-e-Mohammad groups come from Pakistan they bring high caliber weapons. They were carrying M4 US weapon ammunition, the same which they had used in 2018 for snipping.’’

He said the Jaish militants use two types of communication system to stay in touch with their handlers. “They have direct contact with their handlers in Pakistan through Ikcom and Thuraya sets.’’

The DGP said that Srinagar’s population and administration are on the target of militants, but the security is always alert and strong enough to stop attacks.

“We have arrested many modules and are trying to the unveil module behind the Pratap park grenade attack on Sunday and have got clues and we will find the person who lobbed the grenade very soon.’’