Jabalpur blast: 15 injured in explosion at ordinance factory, condition critical; 1 worker missing

At least 15 people were injured after a major blast at an ordinance factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday. The explosion took place in the Central Security Institute Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, where bombs and explosives are manufactures. Officials said at least two people are in critical condition due to their injuries. Injured at the Ordinance Factory rushed to the hospital (Screengrab)

Two injured people were rushed to a nearby private hospital for urgent treatment after sustaining serious injuries. The blast reportedly occurred in the refilling section of the factory, reported PTI.

While two of the injured people were rushed to the hospital for urgent care, another worker is missing and is possibly trapped under the debris of the section in which the blast took place, officials told PTI. Fire brigades and ambulances reached the spot immediately and relief operations are underway.

Live Hindustan reported that out of the total 15 injured, two people have succumbed to their injuries. However, the factory administration has not yet confirmed any deaths due to the incident.

During the bomb filling process, a hydraulic system malfunctioned in building 200 of the factory's F-6 section, reported NDTV. The blast was so powerful that it was heard in localities as far as five kilometers. Residents living nearby said that the impact of the blast caused an earthquake in the area.

Read more: Delhi Police scramble for clues after Rohini blast

Part of the building also collapsed due to the high impact of the blast, leaving multiple workers injured.

The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is one of the major ammunition production unit under the Department of Defence Production.

A probe has been ordered into the incident and the exact cause behind the blast will be known after completion of the investigation. The senior officials rushed to the scene of the incident but the factory has not issued any official statement yet.