Jagan assures help to families hit by floods in Konaseema district

Published on Jul 27, 2022 12:41 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Braving heavy rain, the chief minister travelled by boat and tractor and also walked his way to affected villages including G Peddapudilanka, Pucchakayalavaripeta, Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, Boorugulanka, and Mekalapalem and interacted with the families that were affected by the recent floods. He enquired about losses due to the deluge.

Addressing gatherings in the affected villages, Jagan said enumeration of the flood damage was going on and financial assistance would be provided for the crop loss in the same season. He explained the steps being taken by the district administration to prevent major loss.

Walking on slushy roads, he reached out to the people and asked them about the facilities in relief camps and asked them about the response from local officials in attending to their problems.

He lauded the efforts of volunteers, secretariat staff, Asha workers, Anganwadi and district officials for their services during the floods.

The chief minister promised to redevelop the roads and bridges damaged due to the flood along with a bridge at G Pedapudilanka. After his visit to the villages, he reviewed the rescue operations with the officials at Rajahmundry.

Jagan will have an overnight stay at Rajahmundry R&B Guest House and visit other flood-affected villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts on Wednesday.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

