IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Jagan govt boycotts panchayat election process after poll panel's notification
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced several development projects from inside the temple premises.(PTI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced several development projects from inside the temple premises.(PTI)
india news

Jagan govt boycotts panchayat election process after poll panel's notification

  • The district collectors, superintendents of police, district panchayat officers and other field-level officials also boycotted the video conference.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:58 PM IST

In an unprecedented development, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday boycotted the process initiated by the state election commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for the conduct of gram panchayat elections in the state.

State chief secretary Adiyanath Das, director-general of police Gautam Sawang, panchayat raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar stayed away from the video conference held by the SEC to discuss the preparedness for the gram panchayat elections, notification for which was released in the morning.

Not just these senior officials, all the district collectors, superintendents of police, district panchayat officers and other field-level officials also boycotted the video conference that was scheduled to start at 3 pm.

After waiting till 5 pm, Kumar left his office to go into huddle with his legal advisors.

Soon after releasing the notification for the gram panchayat elections in the morning, the SEC sent a communication to the chief secretary and others for attending the video conference to discuss the process of conducting elections without affecting the vaccination process, while taking precautions in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: 'Won't speak at this platform' - Mamata feels 'insulted' at Centre's Netaji event

The chief secretary wrote back to Kumar asking him to defer the video conference till the Supreme Court takes a decision on Monday on the state government’s special leave petition to stall the election process till the completion of the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

However, Kumar said since the notification for the four-phased gram panchayat elections had already been issued and the nominations for the first phase would begin on Monday, the preparatory exercise should begin forthwith. The polling for the 13,000-odd gram panchayats is scheduled to be held on February 5,9,13 and 17.

He, however, said he would abide by whatever decision the Supreme Court would take on the conduct of local body polls. “I have complete faith in the judiciary,” he said.

The Jagan government also decided to defy the SEC directions to remove as many as nine “tainted officials,” including two district collectors and a superintendent of police, who allegedly failed in preventing irregularities in the local body elections in March 2020 and curbing incidents of poll violence.

The chief secretary wrote to the SEC that the government won’t take action against them at this stage as they were actively involved in the pandemic situation of Covid-19 and engaged in the implementation of the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh state government employees’ federation Venkatrami Reddy found fault with the release of notification for the local body elections ignoring the Covid-19 pandemic. There is no question of taking part in the election process unless all the employees are given two doses of vaccination, he said.

Reacting to the SEC warning that he would take serious action against those who did not cooperate with the SEC in the conduct of panchayat elections, Reddy said the employees were not worried about disciplinary action.

“What can he do? He can, at the most, suspend a few senior officials. Can he suspend thousands of government employees with one stroke? Even if we are suspended, we would be back in our jobs the moment Kumar steps down from his post two months later,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh
app
Close
e-paper
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during an event at Police Headquarters in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during an event at Police Headquarters in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:26 PM IST
The Ayushman CAPF scheme that has been rolled out on Saturday for all jawans in India will be implemented completely before May 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

'Our march will have no effect on R-Day Parade,' says Yogendra Yadav

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:03 PM IST
"We will take out a historical and peaceful parade, and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements," Yadav said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leaders said that the tractor parade would be peaceful.(PTI)
Farmer leaders said that the tractor parade would be peaceful.(PTI)
india news

Cavalcades of tractors from Punjab, Haryana set out for R-Day tractor parade

PTI, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Carrying some ration, mattresses and other essentials, cavalcades of tractors left for Delhi. Tractors carried the flags of the unions, some sported the tricolour, and also posters with slogans of 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad', 'No Farmer, No Food' and 'Kaale Kanoon Radd Karo'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced several development projects from inside the temple premises.(PTI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced several development projects from inside the temple premises.(PTI)
india news

Jagan govt boycotts panchayat election process after poll panel's notification

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • The district collectors, superintendents of police, district panchayat officers and other field-level officials also boycotted the video conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria’s comments came on the eve of the ninth round of military talks with China to defuse border tensions in Ladakh. (ANI PHOTO)
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria’s comments came on the eve of the ninth round of military talks with China to defuse border tensions in Ladakh. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

'If China gets aggressive, so will India': IAF chief on eve of talks with PLA

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • The corps commander-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fille photo: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Fille photo: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
india news

Finance minister launches mobile app for Budget 2021 on Halwa ceremony day

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:25 PM IST
  • In an unprecedented initiative, the Budget 2021-22 will be delivered in paperless form for the first time on February 1, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the first time that the state unit is giving a key responsibility to the three-time MP. A hit among youngsters, the party is all set to use Tharoor’s social media outreach and inspiring lectures and writings to its advantage. (HT PHOTO).
This is the first time that the state unit is giving a key responsibility to the three-time MP. A hit among youngsters, the party is all set to use Tharoor’s social media outreach and inspiring lectures and writings to its advantage. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Key role for Shashi Tharoor as Kerala Congress gets into poll mode

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Announcing Tharoor’s elevation, state election committee head Oommen Chandy said he will tour the state extensively and meet a cross-section of people including youngsters before preparing a manifesto.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(PTI)
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(PTI)
india news

Sachin Pilot targets Centre over farm laws issue

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers have been planning a tractor march on the occasion of the Republic Day.
Farmers have been planning a tractor march on the occasion of the Republic Day.
india news

Farmers' Republic Day tractor march in Delhi allowed, Unions urge for peace

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:34 PM IST
The march will be peaceful, farmers' unions have said and also urged participants to maintain peace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicenters of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Kerala.(HT Photo)
Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicenters of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Kerala.(HT Photo)
india news

Central government confirms bird flu infections in poultry birds in 9 states

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:45 PM IST
"Till January 23, 2021 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 States for poultry birds and in 12 states for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds," informed the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was a rare joint appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Parakram Divas celebration at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary.(ANI)
It was a rare joint appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Parakram Divas celebration at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary.(ANI)
india news

'You can't teach dignity': Derek O'Brien tweets after Mamata objected to slogans

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien said 'lumpens can't be dignified' after Mamata Banerjee left the stage of the Centre's Netaji event on Saturday saying government programmes should have some dignity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It is time for the healthcare workers to get their second dose of vaccine by February 13.Therefore the plan is to complete the first phase of vaccination by February 15 and commence the second phase of the drive after that," the health minister said.(ANI Photo)
"It is time for the healthcare workers to get their second dose of vaccine by February 13.Therefore the plan is to complete the first phase of vaccination by February 15 and commence the second phase of the drive after that," the health minister said.(ANI Photo)
india news

Kerala prepares action plan for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:27 PM IST
A total of 133 vaccination centres were allotted in the southern state in the initial phase which were being increased with the availability of more doses of vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bengaluru-Patna-Bengaluru Vistara flight (UK 717) had left Bengaluru on schedule at 8.30 am, but landed in Patna around 11.30am, after a delay of half an hour because of poor visibility in the morning. (TWITTER) (Image used for representation).(Twitter/travelobiz)
The Bengaluru-Patna-Bengaluru Vistara flight (UK 717) had left Bengaluru on schedule at 8.30 am, but landed in Patna around 11.30am, after a delay of half an hour because of poor visibility in the morning. (TWITTER) (Image used for representation).(Twitter/travelobiz)
india news

Vistara flight bird hit before landing in Patna, all passengers safe

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • The aircraft, which developed a technical fault, was delayed by over six hours on its return. All 151 outgoing passengers to Bengaluru were stranded at the airport because of the delay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former union minister M J Akbar has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment he faced from the women who came forward during the #MeToo campaign.(PTI File Photo)
Former union minister M J Akbar has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment he faced from the women who came forward during the #MeToo campaign.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Akbar reiterates Ramani's allegations of sexual misconduct false

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Ramani had made the allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in 2018 during the #MeToo movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health worker collects swab from sadhus at Covid 19 test centre of Gangasagar Transit camp in Kolkata.(HT photo)
Health worker collects swab from sadhus at Covid 19 test centre of Gangasagar Transit camp in Kolkata.(HT photo)
india news

UK strain of Covid-19 infects 150 people in India: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP