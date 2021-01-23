'Won't speak at this platform': Mamata feels 'insulted' at Centre's Netaji event
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday rejected to speak at the Centre's 'Parakram Divas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata as she said she felt insulted. "This is not a party programme. This is an event of the government. All political parties and people are part of this event. Government should have some dignity. Don't insult me after calling. On protest, I refuse to speak at this event. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla," Banerjee said and left the stage fuming. However, she thanked PM Modi and the culture ministry for holding the event in Kolkata.
What irked her before her speech were presumably the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi' which is why Banerjee mentioned that the programme was not a political one.
'Netaji would have been proud to see India's export of Covid-19 vaccine, says PM
PM Modi took the stage shortly after and didn't mention anything on Banerjee's sudden exit from the stage. He mentioned Banerjee's name as he mentioned all other dignitaries present at the event, and referred her as 'behen'.
Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the West Bengal government on one hand and BJP and Trinamool on the other — ahead of the assembly elections in the state — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were seen together as PM Modi took a tour at Victoria Memorial ahead of the event.
The celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary has been a flaring point between the Trinamool and the BJP as the Centre on January 19 announced that from this year January 23 will be celebrated as 'Parakram Divas'.
Early in the day, Mamata Banerjee led a march in Kolkata — from Shyambazar yo Red Road and attacked the Centre for noticing Netaji's birth anniversary only in the year when the state is scheduled to go to the assembly polls. Banerjee also questioned why Centre called it 'Parakram Divas', why January 23 is not a national holiday, why there is no memorial for Netaji. Banerjee also made it a point to mention that the West Bengal government celebrates the day every year, not only in the election year.
Central government confirms bird flu infections in poultry birds in 9 states
Vistara flight bird hit before landing in Patna, all passengers safe
The aircraft, which developed a technical fault, was delayed by over six hours on its return. All 151 outgoing passengers to Bengaluru were stranded at the airport because of the delay.
Wild elephant found dead in Kerala's Kallar, calf's plight moves forest staff
Rubber tappers of the estate first noticed the carcass of the wild elephant and trumpeting baby in the morning and alerted forest officials. They were not allowed to come near the carcass by the angry baby elephant. And it took nearly five hours for officials to remove it from the site.
PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata
PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
