e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jagan govt extends term of special officers in Andhra local bodies

Jagan govt extends term of special officers in Andhra local bodies

The present term of special officers in mandal parishads and in zilla parishads comes to an end on Sunday and Monday respectively. They would now continue till July 3 and 4 respectively, or till the elections are held for the local bodies, whichever is earlier

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:46 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hyderabad, Hindutan Times
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with MPs via video conferencing.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with MPs via video conferencing.(PTI FILE)
         

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday extended the terms of special officers of the local bodies by six months, according to two separate order issued in this regard. The terms were due to end on Sunday and Monday.

State election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has said the elections to local bodies will be held in February. The government has opposed the move saying the entire official machinery will be busy with Covid-19 vaccination programme then.

The high court last week ruled Kumar is the final authority to decide the schedule for the elections and directed the government to constitute a three-member committee to discuss the poll schedule.

Kumar and the government have been at loggerheads since March last year over the conduct of local elections. The process for the elections was stalled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Kumar of stalling the election process in collision with opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He alleged Kumar sought to benefit the TDP because he belongs to the community of N Chandrababu Naidu, the head of the party.

The government removed Kumar through an ordinance in April that sought to reduce the term of the state election commissioner from five to three years.

Kumar moved the high court challenging the ordinance and got an order in his favour on May 29. The Supreme Court upheld the high court order.

tags
top news
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
5 Indian players put in isolation as precautionary measure post outing
5 Indian players put in isolation as precautionary measure post outing
Delhi records 494 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over seven months
Delhi records 494 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over seven months
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In