Jagan govt says it spent 3,461 crore on road repair works since 2019

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday claimed to have spent ₹3,461 crore on repairing of roads in the state in the last three-and-a-half-years, which it said, was more than what was spent during the previous five-year regime of Telugu Desam Party headed by N Chandrababu Naidu.

An official release from the state government said the roads and buildings department had taken up road restoration to the extent of 7,273 kilometres between May 2019 and January 2013. “On an average, roads to the extent of 1,818 kilometres have been repaired by the state government at a cost of ₹866 crore every year,” it said.

In comparison, the official release said, the previous TDP regime had undertaken renewal works of roads only up to 6,670 kilometres spending ₹2,772 crore in a span of five years from 2014 to 2019. “Taking an average, the previous government undertook just 1,334 km of work every year at a cost of ₹554 crore,” it said.

The official release further said the panchayat raj department had spent ₹3,631 crore for construction and renewal of 6,302 kilometres of roads in the last three years of Jagan government.

“The state government has also taken up construction of long CC (cement concrete) roads up to 4,193 km at a cost of ₹1,241 crore. Besides, the construction of 6,735 km is ongoing and has been undertaken at a cost of ₹3,769 crore,” it said.

The current works are aimed to be completed in the coming one-and-a-half years. The government has till date repaired 5,793 kilometres of damaged black topped (BT) roads worth ₹1,326 crore, the official release said.

As part of implementing the Navaratnalu, the government has also taken up the construction of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs), health clinics and digital libraries to provide better services to the people across the state, the release stated.

“The government has spent ₹4,248 crore in the last three-and-a-half years for the construction of 11,709 buildings. Construction of another 17,736 village secretariats, RBKs, health clinics and digital library buildings with an investment of ₹3,360 crore is on the cards,” it added.

