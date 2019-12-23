Jagan joins list of CMs opposing NRC, says it won’t be implemented in Andhra Pradesh

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 19:33 IST

YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday joined the list of chief ministers who have been opposing the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country.

“We are strongly opposed to NRC. Under any circumstances, we shall not allow its implementation in Andhra Pradesh. We shall also oppose its implementation elsewhere in the country,” Jagan said, addressing a gathering after inaugurating several medical facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa district.

Interestingly, Jagan’s YSR Congress party supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament.

The chief minister was referring to an earlier statement made by his deputy chief minister S B Amzad Basha a few days ago that the YSRC government was opposed to the NRC and would not take it up in the state.

“Yes, I fully endorse my deputy chief minister’s statement which he had made only after discussing with me. I assure that I will not allow any decision that will go against the interests of Muslim minorities in the state,” Jagan said.

The chief minister earlier laid the foundation stone for an integrated high-grade steel plant at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa, where he was flanked by Deputy CM S B Amzath Basha.

Jagan’s statement comes a day after Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to CMs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to oppose both the CAA and NRC.

Telangana’s ruling TRS Party had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament. But, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress supported the Bill in Parliament but has later declared that it would not implement NRC.