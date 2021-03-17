Jagan names his physio as YSRC nominee for by-poll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat
Maddila Gurumoorthy, the personal physiotherapist of YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, will be the candidate for the by-elections to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency.
The 35-year-old physiotherapist from Manna Samudram village in Chittoor district, accompanied Jagan Reddy all through the latter’s marathon 3,600-km-long padayatra between November 2017 and January 2019. He conducted regular physiotherapy sessions for him during the walkathon.
On Wednesday, Gurumoorthy met the chief minister at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli in Amaravati and accepted the party ticket for the by-polls to the Tirupati parliamentary seat, scheduled to be held on April 17. The nomination process will begin on March 23 and the results will be declared on May 2.
The by-election was required due to the death of sitting YSRCP MLA Balli Durgaprasada Rao, who died of Covid-19 in September 2020.
Gurumoorthy, who pursued his Bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy and Certified Manual Therapy, had been a close follower of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy since 2006 and later became an associate of Jagan. He campaigned for the YSRCP in 2014 and 2019.
“Jagan has chosen Gurumoorthy for the Tirupati seat because of his dedication and loyalty to the party since the beginning,” a statement from the party said.
The Telugu Desam has already announced the candidature of former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi for the Tirupati by-poll. The Bharatiya Janata Party announced that it would contest the elections in alliance with Jana Sena--- the party of actor Pawan Kalyan, but is yet to announce its candidate.
In Telangana where by-election to the Nagarjunasagar assembly constituency will also be held on April 17, the Congress announced the name of veteran leader and former home minister K Jana Reddy as its nominee. The seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah in December..
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Massive Covid-19 rise in Maharashtra: 23,179 cases in 24 hrs; 2,377 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagpur district logs highest single-day spike of 3,370 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail employees advised to convert their debit, ATM cards to RuPay-based cards
- The railways was also facilitating promotion of this move, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid cases cross 1,000 mark once again in Jammu and Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Vaccine Maitri created great global goodwill’: S Jaishankar in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision yet on nationwide NRC, govt tells Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary panel suggests use of ‘officials of the Union of India’
- The Committee is of the considered opinion that these three organs of governance, by and large, constitute the Union government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre says Covid-19 vaccine wastage in India at 6.5 %, calls for optimal usage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill, completing two-thirds of budget exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No concern regarding AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary committee calls for uniformity in flight cancellation charges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan names his physio as YSRC nominee for by-poll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to appoint regulator for social media, says Union minister Prasad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man raped 5-yr-old last month. Judge fast-tracks trial, orders death penalty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s possible candidature spices up Salt bypoll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox