Jagan points to shaky financial performance of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday left for a five-day tour of Singapore as part of his efforts to attract large-scale investments and promote "Brand Andhra Pradesh," an official statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

As per the release, during his five-day tour, the chief minister will meet with Singaporean industrialists, investors, and government representatives. He will also visit several important locations in the country.

Naidu was accompanied by state IT minister Nara Lokesh, industries minister T G Bharat, municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana and senior officials from various departments, added the release

According to the release, on the first day of his tour on Sunday, Naidu will attend the South East Asia Telugu Diaspora event to be organised by Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugus Society at the One World International School Auditorium, Singapore.

“About 1500 delegates from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and other countries—including Telugu industrialists, company representatives, investors, and employees—will attend,” the release said.

The event will focus on providing employment opportunities to unemployed youth from Andhra Pradesh in India and abroad, it added. Discussions will revolve around engaging the global Telugu diaspora in Andhra Pradesh’s development, increasing exports through NRIs, implementing strategic plans, and enhancing skill development for job creation.

The chief minister will hold back-to-back meetings with industrialists and the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule, said the release. Later, he will meet with representatives of the renowned Surbana Jurong Group and Eversendai Engineering Pvt Ltd.

“During the five-day Singapore visit, Naidu will participate in 29 events, including 6 official government meetings, 14 one-on-one business discussions, 4 site visits, 3 roundtable conferences, and 2 diaspora and roadshow events. He will hold discussions on potential international partnerships in IT, industry, urban development, sports, ports, and fintech,” the release said, adding that the visit is expected to open doors for global investments into Andhra Pradesh and advance development in the sports sector and port-based industries.