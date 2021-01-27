IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced hefty cash incentives to gram panchayats who elect their leaders without any contest. (PTI PHOTO).
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced hefty cash incentives to gram panchayats who elect their leaders without any contest. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats

  • As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST

With the Supreme Court refusing to stall the elections to local bodies in Andhra Pradesh, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has now turned its attention on capturing as many gram panchayats as possible unanimously without having to conduct the elections.

As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.

According to the order (GO No. 34), the state government will pay a cash incentive ranging from a minimum of 5 lakh for a gram panchayat with population of less than 2,000 to a maximum of 20 lakh for each gram panchayat with a population of more than 10,000, if the elections are unanimous.

“This is not a new practice. It has been there in Andhra Pradesh since 2001. Even in other states like Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, it exists. We have only increased the quantum of cash incentive to encourage unanimous elections, so that the political interference is reduced, violence would be decreased and peace and harmony would exist in the villages,” state panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said.

Since the elections of sarpanches and gram panchayats are held on a non-party basis, the incentive would help the elected bodies strengthen the administration at the village level, he said.

Though the elections are held on a non-party basis, the YSRC has roped in all the MLAs and MPs into the electioneering to see that ruling party supporters get elected unanimously in a majority of the gram panchayats.

Senior YSRC leader and advisor to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and party general secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy held teleconferences with party seniors to ensure that majority of gram panchayats witnessed unanimous elections.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu called upon party leaders at the grassroot level to see that there is a strong contest in the gram panchayat elections. Naidu, who addressed a meeting of party leaders, asked them not to get scared by threats or intimidated by YSRC leaders.

He reminded party workers that during the initial phase of elections to Block Parishads and Zilla Parishads in March 2020, the ruling party had created terror and made attacks on the opposition candidates, forcing them to withdraw from the contest. “Over 25 per cent of the seats in these local bodies were declared unanimous in favour of the YSRC and now in the gram panchayats, it wants to use the same tactics,” he alleged.

State election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who held a video conference with district collectors and other officials in the morning, said unanimous elections in gram panchayats were welcome as long as they were voluntary and not forced.

“We shall ensure that there would be no forcible unanimous elections. We have appointed a special officer Sanjay Singh, who will look into the prevention of forced unanimous elections,” he said.

Political analyst and Osmania University professor K Nageshwar said announcement of cash incentives to the gram panchayats was ridiculous. “Elections are part of the democratic process and people should have a choice to elect their representative,” he said.

He said going by this practice, there was no need to conduct the elections to the state assembly as well. “Why should there be elections to the state assemblies? The Centre can announce an incentive of 25 crore or 30 crore to each assembly constituency and see that the MLAs are elected on a non-party basis unanimously. Does it make any sense?” he questioned.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of Covid-19, says ICMR

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:45 PM IST
An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study on Covaxin shows a comparable neutralization activity of the vaccinated individuals against UK-variant strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a Duare Sarkar programme at Nabanna, state secretariat, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000174B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a Duare Sarkar programme at Nabanna, state secretariat, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000174B)(PTI)
india news

Mamata Banerjee to meet select TMC leaders amid dissent among section of MLAs

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:29 PM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed coordinators for the five assembly constituencies in East Midnapore district, the home turf of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP on December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker gets a Covid-19 vaccine at Sion Hospital, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A healthcare worker gets a Covid-19 vaccine at Sion Hospital, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:21 PM IST
In the fresh set of guidelines, which will remain in force till February 28, the MHA has allowed entry of all in swimming pools, which were previously opened for sportsperson only, and allowed cinema halls to increase the ceiling on people indoors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced hefty cash incentives to gram panchayats who elect their leaders without any contest. (PTI PHOTO).
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced hefty cash incentives to gram panchayats who elect their leaders without any contest. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Modi will address the Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Prime Minister Modi will address the Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
india news

PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The PM will be speaking on a range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said the firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation was reiterated during the talks. (ANI File Photo)
In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said the firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation was reiterated during the talks. (ANI File Photo)
india news

Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An illuminated view of Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.(ANI)
An illuminated view of Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.(ANI)
india news

Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The exhibition contains 125 stories on Netaji to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Jayant Patil during a gathering in Mumbai.(ANI)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Jayant Patil during a gathering in Mumbai.(ANI)
india news

NCP to launch Rashtravadi Parivar Samwad Yatra on Thursday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:55 PM IST
State NCP president and Maharashtra water resources minister Jayant Patil said that the yatra will involve discussions and meetings with party workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year too, the state election commissioner had been involved in a controversy in the run-up to the Panchayat polls. In the polls, more than one third of the seats were won by the TMC without any contest..(HT)
Last year too, the state election commissioner had been involved in a controversy in the run-up to the Panchayat polls. In the polls, more than one third of the seats were won by the TMC without any contest..(HT)
india news

Rajasthan: 90 urban local bodies to go to polls on Jan 28

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:46 PM IST
SEC Commissioner, Mehra said, "All voters should step out to vote to wear a mask. Sanitize your hands before going to the polling booth and wait for your turn while standing on the marked ballots. During the voting, priority should be given to senior citizens and physically disabled people."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before the restrictions were imposed, nearly 70 flights per week were operating between the two countries, according to DGCA with 10 flights operating per day. (FILE PHOTO).
Before the restrictions were imposed, nearly 70 flights per week were operating between the two countries, according to DGCA with 10 flights operating per day. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

India extends restrictions on flights from UK till February 14

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • On December 21, India joined a growing list of countries to seal off access to people who have been to the UK, suspending all flights to and from the country between December 23 and December 31 in order to stop the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met father Lalu Prasad at Ranchi hospital with brother Tej Pratap and mother Rabri Devi.(PTI Photo/Representative)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met father Lalu Prasad at Ranchi hospital with brother Tej Pratap and mother Rabri Devi.(PTI Photo/Representative)
india news

RJD eyes Bengal, Assam assembly polls, considers pacts with TMC, Congress-AIUDF

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • The RJD is looking to contest seven to eight seats in West Bengal and 12 seats in Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who holds the portfolios of information and broadcasting and environment and forests praised the Delhi Police for its handling of the situation on the ground at Red Fort on Republic Day. (RAJ K RAJ/HT PHOTO).
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who holds the portfolios of information and broadcasting and environment and forests praised the Delhi Police for its handling of the situation on the ground at Red Fort on Republic Day. (RAJ K RAJ/HT PHOTO).
india news

Congress stoking unrest due to poor show in polls, says Javadekar

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • A day after violence broke out in the Capital when a section of protesting farmers marched to the Red Fort, Javadekar said, the government has already held 10 rounds of talks with the farmers and offered to put in abeyance the farm laws for 18 months, but the Congress does not want a resolution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal workers in PPE look on as passengers from United Kingdom arrive at Mumbai airport.(PTI File Photo)
Municipal workers in PPE look on as passengers from United Kingdom arrive at Mumbai airport.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Govt extends restrictions on flights between India and UK till Feb 14

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:53 PM IST
The World Health Organisation announced on Wednesday that the UK variant of the disease has spread to 70 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress attacked Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence in Delhi during the tractor parade on Tuesday(PTI file)
The Congress attacked Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence in Delhi during the tractor parade on Tuesday(PTI file)
india news

Cong sharpens attack on Centre for violence in Delhi. Amit Shah is the target

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • The Congress said the violence during the tractor parade in Delhi was a concerted conspiracy, aided and abetted by the government to malign the entire farmers’ movement against the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the media at a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the media at a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Congress, Rahul Gandhi instigated farmers protest, claims Prakash Javadekar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Referring to the unfurling of a flag from the ramparts of Red Fort, Javadekar said, "India won't tolerate the manner in which the Tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP