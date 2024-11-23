BJP's Geeta Koda trailing behind Sona Ram Sinku in Jharkhand's Jagannathpur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Geeta Koda, who contested from Jharkhand's Jagannathpur in the assembly elections, is currently trailing behind her rival, Sona Ram Sinku of BJP, with a vote margin of 2,631, while the counting is still underway and seven of the 17 rounds have been completed so far. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Geeta Koda (ANI File)

The 41-year-old politician, who is wife of former Jharkhand CM, Madhu Koda, was up against Congress candidate and sitting MLA Sona Ram Sinku fro the seat.

Geeta started her political career in 2009 when she won the Jagannathpur assembly seat as a Jai Bharat Samanta Party candidate and retained it in the 2014 assembly elections as well.

Koda, who face cases of money laundering, joined the Congress party ahead of 2019 general election. She won from Chaibasa (West Singhbhum) Lok Sabha seat in 2019 general elections.

However, on February 26, 2024, she made a significant political shift by leaving the Indian National Congress and joining the BJP. The saffron party nominated her from the Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency, but she was defeated by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Joba Majhi, who won with a margin of 168,402 votes.

Geeta relied on the image of PM Narendra Modi to turn around her poll fortunes, while her tainted husband, Madhu Koda, also in the BJP, worked behind the scenes.

While campaigning, she listed the promises made by her party in the manifesto and kept local issues alive among the electorate.

In 2017, Geeta Koda was appointed by Sumitra Mahajan, then Speaker of the Lok Sabha, to the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Steering Committee (India Region).

In recognition of her work in social welfare, especially in aspirational districts, Koda received the Champions of Change Award in 2019, presented by former President Pranab Mukherjee at an event held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on January 20, 2020.

In 2019, the BJP faced a heavy loss, securing only 2 of the 28 tribal-reserved assembly seats. This defeat played a pivotal role in the downfall of the Raghubar Das government, allowing Hemant Soren to assume the chief minister’s position.