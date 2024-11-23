Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP's Geeta Koda trailing behind Sona Ram Sinku in Jharkhand's Jagannathpur

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Nov 23, 2024 12:43 PM IST

BJP's Geeta Koda contested the 2024 Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat but was defeated by Joba Majhi of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, losing by 168,402 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Geeta Koda, who contested from Jharkhand's Jagannathpur in the assembly elections, is currently trailing behind her rival, Sona Ram Sinku of BJP, with a vote margin of 2,631, while the counting is still underway and seven of the 17 rounds have been completed so far.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Geeta Koda (ANI File)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Geeta Koda (ANI File)

The 41-year-old politician, who is wife of former Jharkhand CM, Madhu Koda, was up against Congress candidate and sitting MLA Sona Ram Sinku fro the seat.

Geeta started her political career in 2009 when she won the Jagannathpur assembly seat as a Jai Bharat Samanta Party candidate and retained it in the 2014 assembly elections as well.

Koda, who face cases of money laundering, joined the Congress party ahead of 2019 general election. She won from Chaibasa (West Singhbhum) Lok Sabha seat in 2019 general elections.

However, on February 26, 2024, she made a significant political shift by leaving the Indian National Congress and joining the BJP. The saffron party nominated her from the Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency, but she was defeated by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Joba Majhi, who won with a margin of 168,402 votes.

Geeta relied on the image of PM Narendra Modi to turn around her poll fortunes, while her tainted husband, Madhu Koda, also in the BJP, worked behind the scenes.

While campaigning, she listed the promises made by her party in the manifesto and kept local issues alive among the electorate.

In 2017, Geeta Koda was appointed by Sumitra Mahajan, then Speaker of the Lok Sabha, to the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Steering Committee (India Region).

In recognition of her work in social welfare, especially in aspirational districts, Koda received the Champions of Change Award in 2019, presented by former President Pranab Mukherjee at an event held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on January 20, 2020.

In 2019, the BJP faced a heavy loss, securing only 2 of the 28 tribal-reserved assembly seats. This defeat played a pivotal role in the downfall of the Raghubar Das government, allowing Hemant Soren to assume the chief minister’s position.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On