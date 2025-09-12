Jagdeep Chhokar, credited with role in major electoral reforms, dies at 81

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) co-founder Jagdeep Chhokar, who was associated with major electoral reforms in the country, died on Friday. He was 81. A retired Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad professor, Chhokar was also a lawyer and engineer who served in the Indian railways. ADR co-founder Jagdeep Chhokar. (X)

ADR achieved landmark victories in the courts under Chhokar’s leadership. The Supreme Court empowered voters with the right to know the criminal, financial, and educational backgrounds of candidates in the 2002 Union of India vs ADR case. The verdict in the People’s Union for Civil Liberties vs Union of India (2013) case introduced the “None of the Above” option on electronic voting machines. In the Lily Thomas case (2013), the Supreme Court mandated the immediate disqualification of lawmakers convicted of crimes carrying a sentence of over two years.

ADR was one of the petitioners in the electoral bond case. In 2024, the Supreme Court struck down the 2018 electoral bond scheme of political funding, declaring it “unconstitutional” as it completely anonymised contributions made to parties.

ADR was among the petitioners against the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s June 24 notification for the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar. On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered that Aadhaar must be accepted as the 12th valid document for inclusion in the roll.

Chhokar, who was associated with ADR for over two decades, played a key role as the founding chairperson of Aajeevika Bureau, a civil society organisation dedicated to addressing the challenges of internal migration.

Tributes poured in as soon as the news of Chhokar’s death broke. Former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi recalled their first meeting in 2006 and said ADR was initially seen as an adversary because of the perception that its work was against the ECI. He added that Chhokar quickly convinced him that they were more collaborators and associates than adversaries.

Quraishi said Chhokar had a tremendous impact on electoral reforms. “He kept these issues alive...Today, the nation is aware of the criminal and financial backgrounds of candidates before elections, thanks to his efforts,” he said. “Chhokar would often recall how the government tried to be clever by restricting candidate affidavits to only convicted cases. However, the Supreme Court made the disclosure requirement comprehensive for all candidates.”

Quraishi said Chhokar was troubled about ADR’s finances and concerned about its survival in the coming days. “I hope that doesn’t come true.”

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav called him a truly selfless champion of democracy and public causes. “Humble and self-effacing to the core, he and the ADR were behind some of the major electoral reforms in the last two decades, including disclosure of property and criminal antecedents of candidates.”

He noted the ADR is the principal petitioner against the SIR. “His body is being donated as per his will. Alvida Chhokar saheb, will miss your guidance and the purity of purpose in public life.”

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde said Chhokar fought well to preserve India’s democratic institutions and kept them on the right track. Former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa described his death as a tragic loss. “He spearheaded the Association of Democratic Reforms, which has rendered yeoman service in maintaining high standards of electoral democracy. People like him & ADR are vital for questioning authorities, a healthy sign for any democracy.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Manoj Jha called Chhokar’s passing the silencing of a conscience that spoke relentlessly for the integrity of India’s democracy. “As founder of the Association for Democratic Reforms, he forced the nation to look into the mirror of its electoral practices and confront the cracks beneath the surface of its democratic edifice.”

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera remembered Chhokar as a fierce and uncompromising voice.

Activist Anjali Bhardwaj called Chhokar’s death a colossal loss for the nation. She cited his work for democratic reforms and called him a co-traveller in the Right to Information movement. “A wonderful human being, he was completely dedicated to the cause of preserving democratic norms and institutions.”