Vice President of India swearing-in highlights: Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn-in as 14th vice president

Vice President of India swearing-in highlights: Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took oath as the fourteenth vice president of India, and was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu, who, last month, became the country's fifteenth and second female President.

Dhankhar, a former governor and ex-Union minister, was nominated by the BJP-led ruling NDA for the country's second-highest constitutional office. In the August 6 elections, the 71-year-old defeated Margaret Alva, the joint opposition's candidate. While Dhankhar secured 528 or 74% of the total valid votes, Alva's score stood at 182 or 26% of the total valid ballots.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON