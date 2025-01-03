‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ on Saturday in Punjab, fasting farmer leader Dallewal asks supporters to join in

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Friday called for a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Khanauri on Saturday in a video in the fight for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, reported news agency PTI. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal called farmers to join for a Kisan Mahapanchayat on Saturday(PTI)

In a video message, Dallewal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike for 39 days, said that all those who support the cause, must come to the Khanauri protest site on the Punjab Haryana border, in large numbers, so he could have their “darshan” on Saturday.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Khar told PTI that Dallewal would also speak for two-three minutes on Saturday to convey an important message.

The 70-year-old Dallewal has been fasting indefinitely and had reduced all medical aid despite his deteriorating health. Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Mann said on Thursday that a team of government doctors had been regularly monitoring the farmer leader's health.

Farmers have been wanting to organise a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ at Khanauri, while at loggerheads with the BJP-led central government over their 13 demand, including a legal guarantee on MSP for crops.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13, 2024, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday that the government will follow the Supreme Court's directives regarding the farmers and their protest.

However, senior farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said in response, “Our demands pertain to the Centre, this issue is not of the courts. The Modi government should directly talk (to the protesting farmers).”

Dallewal wrote an open letter to PM Modi during his hunger strike, stating, “I have decided to sacrifice my life to stop the deaths of farmers. I hope that after my death, the central government will wake up from its slumber and move forward towards fulfilling our 13 demands, including a law on the MSP.”