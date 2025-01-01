Supreme Court to hear plea on fasting farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal's hospitalisation tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a plea seeking contempt action against the Punjab government for allegedly not complying with directions to hospitalise farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast for more than a month. Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on fast-unto-death at Khanauri border since November 26.(ANI File)

According to a PTI report, a top court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the petition. The Bhagwant Mann government had informed the vacation bench that the 70-year-old farmer leader had agreed for medical aid given the Centre accepted his proposal to hold talks.

According to the PTI report, the top court took note of the plea moved by the Punjab government seeking an additional three days to comply with the December 20 order.

Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh informed the bench about the farmers' proposal to the Centre on holding talks following which Dallewal would avail medical aid, PTI reported.

The bench had refrained from commenting on the negotiations or the law and order situation.

"If something happens, which is acceptable to both sides and all stakeholders concerned, we will be equally happy. At the moment, we are only concerned with the compliance of our orders. If you want more time, we in peculiar circumstances are inclined to grant you some time," it said.

The top court then posted the matter on January 2 for the compliance of its order on shifting of Dallewal to a hospital.

Dec 28: SC raps Punjab govt for not moving Dallewal to hospital

On December 28, the top court came down heavily on the Punjab government for not moving Dallewal to a hospital even as it doubted the intention of the agitating farmers for resisting availability of medical aid to their septuagenarian leader.

The Punjab government said it faced huge resistance from the protesting farmers who had encircled Dallewal and prevented him from being taken to a hospital.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.

