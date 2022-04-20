Jahangirpuri drive a ‘targeted demolition’: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has strongly objected to Wednesday’s demolition drive in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, described the action as a ‘targeted demolition’, pointing to the bulldozer razing down shops in front of a mosque, but not those in front of a temple. “Legally, a new bulldozer procession has been taken out. Muslims are undergoing collective punishment, be scared of a poor’s curse. You demolished the shops in front of a mosque, but why not in front of temples? This is a targeted demolition, I condemn it,” Owaisi said, according to news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here for live updates on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Also Read | BJP's war on poor, AAP's 'dubious role': Owaisi on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

According to reports, officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), who were conducting the exercise, received Supreme Court’s status quo order just before action was about to be taken against structures in front of the temple; by then, stores in front of the mosque had been razed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NDMC has described the activity as a ‘routine exercise’.

Also Read | ‘Routine exercise’, officials say amid anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Meanwhile, the AIMIM chief thanked the top court for ordering a stay on the drive. “However, the officials still didn’t stop. These people are calling the public Bangladeshis and Rohingyas? They are Indians,” he said, referring to comments made by leaders of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Also Read | ‘BJP illegally settled Rohingyas, Bangladeshis across India’: AAP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | ‘You’re targeting a community’: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

The demolition drive had continued despite the Supreme Court directing a status quo as NDMC officials were yet to receive the top court order in this regard. The exercise came to a halt after the order copy finally arrived, more than an hour after the stay was ordered.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri demolition drive: SC orders status quo

The apex court will take up the matter tomorrow.

Communal clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri last Saturday as a Hanuman Jayanti procession marched through the area. A total of nine people were injured, of whom nine were policemen while one was a local. At least two dozen people, including two minors have been arrested in connection with the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON