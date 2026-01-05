‘Jail vacations on demand’: Oppn contrasts Umar Khalid's bail denial with dera chief's Gurmeet Ram Rahim's latest parole

Leaders from Opposition parties on Monday expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case, and drew a contrast with repeated paroles granted to rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. CPI(M) MP John Brittas (Sansad TV)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, walked out of Sunaria jail on Monday after being granted a 40-day parole. This is the 15th time he has been released since his conviction in 2017 as per jail rules for furlough and parole.

This happened to be the same day when Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were denied bail even as five co-accused were granted the relief by the country's top court.

Many BJP leaders welcome the SC decison.

The BJP MP and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Monday supported the Supreme Court’s decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, saying the order was well reasoned and would help advance the probe.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

''The bail plea of the member of the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' who had threatened to secede the Northeast from India has been rejected by the Supreme Court and I welcome it,'' Sarma said. This nation shall forever remain united, indivisible and strong, he added.

What did the opposition say? In a post on X, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas said the principle that “bail is the rule, jail the exception” appeared to be applied selectively.

“No bail to Umar Khalid — detained for over five years under the draconian UAPA, with the trial yet to even begin. Pre-trial jail is not a punishment!!” he wrote.