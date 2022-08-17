Jailed journalist Siddique Kappan’s daughter goes viral for her I-Day speech

A video of the nine-year-old daughter of jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan has gone viral over social media in which she can be seen giving a speech on the occasion of Independence Day and stressing that freedom of ordinary citizens should not be curtailed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siddique Kappan has been in prison since 2020 when he was arrested on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report the gang rape of a Dalit woman. He was indicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a two-minute video, the girl starts by congratulating everyone on Independence Day. She introduces herself as Mehnaz Kappan and says that she is the daughter of Siddique Kappan, media reports say.

She congratulates everyone for entering the 76th year of independence and reminds people of the sacrifices of revolutionaries such as Gandhi, Nehru and Bhagat Singh who won this freedom for India.

Recalling our fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution, she allegedly speaks about the peoples’ liberty to be able to exercise their choices, emphasising on the freedom of speech and expression.

Also Read | Centre rejects India’s ranking on latest World Press Freedom Index

While remembering the history of the country, she says that the dignity of India cannot be compromised by anyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting on the political environment, she underlines the ‘unrest that exists in society everywhere today’. Highlighting the attacks on religion, colour and politics, she pulls out these strands altering the course of governance and says that even the shadow of slightest unrest must be rooted out with love and unity.

She further appeals to everyone to live in unity and harmony and underlines the importance of working together to bring India to the pinnacle of excellence. She requests people to look beyond discord and strife and build a sustainable future together.

Towards the end of her speech, giving the slogan of “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” she remembers the patriots of the country and insists that freedom of the common people must be preserved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hindustan Times cannot independently verify this video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail