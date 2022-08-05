HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in Hathras case

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sedition charges for an alleged conspiracy linked to the Hathras gang rape and murder case in 2020.

The journalist was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on October 5, 2020, when he and three others were on their to Hathras village where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by four upper caste men a month earlier. The police claimed the accused were active members of radical Islamic organization Popular Front of India (PFI) and were trying to disturb law and order in the area.

A single judge bench of Justice Krishna Pahal on Tuesday had reserved its verdict on Kappan’s bail application, after conclusion of arguments by counsels of the accused and the state.

It announced its verdict on Wednesday. A detailed order, however, was not released till the time of filing this report. The high court’s website on Thursday morning said the plea was “dismissed on merits”.

Kappan had moved the high court after his bail application was rejected by a Mathura court in July last year. The Mathura court had ruled that Kappan and others were found indulging in acts to promote enmity in the society.

Kappan has also been booked under provisions of the Information Technology Act. He is currently lodged in Lucknow prison with three others.

The journalist hails from Vengara in Malappuram and was working in Delhi for six years before he was arrested in 2020. He is associated with Malayalam news portal azhimukham.com. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) is fighting his case.

The journalist is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged money laundering.

The Supreme Court in February last year had allowed Kappan to travel to Kerala with a police escort to meet his ailing 90-year-old mother and return within five days. His mother passed away four months later.