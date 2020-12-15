e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jailed person from Naxal-hit district, those who gave anti-national speeches, seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari

Jailed person from Naxal-hit district, those who gave anti-national speeches, seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari

Some elements are trying to mislead the farmers by taking advantage of their protest, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways told news agency ANI, adding that the government is ready to initiate dialogue over farmers’ apprehensions about the three farm laws enacted in September.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 10:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that photo of a “jailed person” from Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district was seen in the protest against the three farm bills.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that photo of a “jailed person” from Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district was seen in the protest against the three farm bills.(Reuters image)
         

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that photographs of people “who gave anti-national speeches in Delhi” were seen during the farmers’ protest.

Some elements are trying to mislead the farmers by taking advantage of their protest, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways told news agency ANI, adding that the government is ready to initiate dialogue over farmers’ apprehensions about the three farm laws enacted in September.

Also Read | ‘Don’t think Anna Hazare will join farmers’ stir, haven’t done anything against them’: Nitin Gadkari

“There is Gadchiroli district near Nagpur, Naxalite (affected) district. In that, a person was nabbed and he did not even get bail from the court. He is in jail. He has no direct and indirect relation with farmers but his photo was seen in the protest. I couldn’t understand it,” the minister said.

On being asked about remarks on involvement of urban Naxal and Maoist elements in the farmers’ protest, Gadkari said that such remarks were not made for all the farmers.

Also Read | Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions

“People who gave anti-national speeches in Delhi, who have no relation with the country and farmers, who have nothing to do directly or indirectly with the demands of farmers, their photos have been seen. Please tell me how did they come in this. There are some elements who are trying to mislead the farmers by taking advantage of the agitation. I feel it is wrong,” he said.

Farmers have been protesting against Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since November 26. They want the government to repeal the laws as they say the reforms would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, erode their bargaining power and stop the government’s purchase of staples at guaranteed prices.

(with inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack
2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
Mercury dips to 4.1°C in Delhi; minimum temperatures to drop in most of NW India
Mercury dips to 4.1°C in Delhi; minimum temperatures to drop in most of NW India
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In