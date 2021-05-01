IND USA
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (PTI file photo)
Jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan tests positive for Covid-19

The 72-year-old Rampur MP and other prisoners tested positive for the coronavirus disease infection in both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests, said R S Yadav, jailer, Sitapur Jail.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 06:05 PM IST

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan tested positive for Covid along with 13 other prisoners in Sitapur jail, officials said on Saturday.

The 72-year-old Rampur MP and the other prisoners tested positive for the infection in both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests, said RS Yadav, jailer, Sitapur Jail.

He said the Covid-19 tests were conducted after complaints of fever and cough. Initially, the rapid antigen was done and later the samples were sent for the RT-PCR test, the reports of which came positive late Friday night, he said.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) demanded that Khan be shifted to a high-level hospital considering his age.

“News of MP Azam Khan getting Covid-19 infected is extremely saddening. Considering the age of Azam Khan, he should be immediately shifted out of the jail hospital, and admitted to a high-level hospital by the government," the party said in a tweet in Hindi.

Yadav said the treatment of the SP leader is going on as per Covid-19 protocol and he has been isolated.

"Azam Khan is under the observation of doctors and his condition is stable," the jailer said, adding that the other Covid-19 positive prisoners have also been isolated and are under treatment.

Khan, along with his son and wife, has been in jail since February last year in connection with various cases of land grabbing, encroachment and others.

