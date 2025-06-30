Jaipur couple last seen arguing on CCTV, found dead hours later

A couple found dead on Friday in Rajasthan's Jaipur was last seen having an argument at a parking lot, a report said, citing police. The couple, Dharmendra Chaudhary (45) and his wife Suman (41), were found on Friday in what police are suspecting to be death by suicide.(X)

The couple, Dharmendra Chaudhary (45) and his wife Suman (41), were found on Friday in what police are suspecting to be death by suicide in Jaipur's Muhana.

As per a PTI news agency report, Muhana SHO Gurbhupendra Singh said that Dharmendra's body was hanging and Suman's lying on the bed.

Officials added that the wife's body also had marks on the neck, which indicates that she had also died by suicide.

"It appears that during the night hours, Suman hanged herself and committed suicide. When her husband saw her, he took her down from the noose. After finding her dead, he also committed suicide by hanging himself," the SHO further told PTI.

CCTV footage shows couple's last sighting

As per a report by NDTV, the police have obtained CCTV footage of the couple's last sighting. In the footage, officials have shared that Dharmendra was seen trying to start his car, shortly after which Suman tried to stop him.

In the video, Suman is allegedly seen standing near the car, preventing her husband from leaving. However, police add that the couple continued to argue in the parking lot as Dharmendra tried to reverse the car.

Another video from the same day shows the couple entering the apartment together, with Suman carrying a bag. This was the last time the couple was seen alive.

As per neighbours, the couple had recently bought the flat they were living in. The couple is survived by their two daughters aged 11 and eight, who were back in Bharatpur at the time of their parents' death.