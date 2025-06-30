Woman's body, with legs tied to neck, stuffed inside bag, dumped in garbage truck in Bengaluru

A woman's body, with legs tied to the neck, was reportedly found stuffed inside a bag and dumped in a municipal corporation garbage truck late Saturday night in Karnataka's Bengaluru, with police suspecting sexual assault before murder. The body was reportedly found in a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck near Channammanakere Skating Ground.(Pixabay/Representative)

Findings from preliminary investigation suggest that the woman may have been sexually assaulted before being murdered. Her body had a T-shirt belonging to a private company and a pair of pants, but no undergarments, according to an indiatoday.in report.

However, a PTI news agency report quoted a police officer saying that preliminary findings suggest death due to smothering, but the exact cause and whether there was any sexual assault will be confirmed after investigation and postmortem.

The body was found in a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck near Channammanakere Skating Ground. The PTI news agency report quoted police saying that the woman could be aged between 30 and 35.

A police officer quoted in the report said the body was tied up and stuffed into a sack, likely dumped in the garbage truck sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday.

The body was found between 1 and 3 am on Saturday after the BBMP garbage truck driver noticed it, indiatoday.in reported.

Based on nearby CCTV footage, police suspect the body may have been transported to the spot in an auto-rickshaw.

A resident, who came to dispose of garbage, grew suspicious on noticing the sack and alerted the police in the early hours of Sunday, the PTI report said, adding that police personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify those involved and ascertain the motive.

In another unrelated case, an elderly woman was found near a garbage dump in Aarey Colony of Maharashtra's Mumbai. Her relatives were traced last Monday and were being questioned on the chain of events that led to her reaching the area, a police official said.

The woman, in her 60s or 70s, was found lying among piles of rotting garbage on June 23 morning, following which her images were circulated on social media etc in an effort to identify her and reunite her with kin, the Aarey police station official said.