BBMP urges Bengaluru residents to report park entry denials, reaffirms extended timings

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a public advisory urging residents to report any instances of being denied entry into city parks during officially designated hours. This comes after repeated complaints that some parks continue to follow outdated opening schedules. Bengaluru civic body urged residents to complain if parks in the city deny entry during operational timings.

In June 2024, following growing demand from citizens for extended public access, the Karnataka government revised park hours across Bengaluru. All parks under BBMP jurisdiction were instructed to stay open from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm daily, ensuring more flexible access for residents throughout the day. This marked a shift from the previous schedule, which allowed entry only from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm, excluding a midday break between 10:00 am and 1:30 pm for maintenance work.

Despite the official order, BBMP noted that several parks continue to restrict access outside the earlier time frames. Taking note of these violations, the civic body has now called on the public to take action.

“No BBMP-managed park is allowed to limit entry during the new operating hours. If citizens face such issues, we request them to report it with photographic proof,” the BBMP said in a press release.

Here is how you reach out to BBMP

Residents can lodge complaints through various channels:

Call the BBMP helpline: 1533

WhatsApp: 94806 85700

Use the Sahaaya 2.0 mobile app

Email: comm@bbmp.gov.in or scfeccm2024@gmail.com