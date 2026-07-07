Jaipur woman gets mother 'killed' to get government job, stages road accident

A woman in Rajasthan was allegedly murdered by her own daughter, who police claim plotted the crime to inherit family property and secure a government job on compassionate grounds. The accused allegedly tried to make the murder look like a road accident to avoid suspicion.

45-year-old Neeraj Sharma, a resident of Ravindra Nagar in Pratap Nagar, died on July 3. (Representational Image)

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The 23-year-old accused, Ayushi, along with six others, including her uncle and cousin, has been arrested in connection with the case. One more accused is absconding, police said on Tuesday, PTI news agency reported.

According to police, 45-year-old Neeraj Sharma, a resident of Ravindra Nagar in Pratap Nagar, died on July 3 after she was hit by a speeding Scorpio vehicle.

Also Read: Daughter detained, two including her 'boyfriend' arrested for killing 50-year-old mother in Ranchi

Brother's complaint changes probe

The case took a turn after the victim's brother, Rakesh, filed a complaint alleging foul play and named his niece and others in the FIR.

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{{^usCountry}} "During the investigation, it emerged that the death was not accidental but a pre-planned murder. The accused had hired assailants to kill the woman and tried to present it as a road accident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ranjita Sharma said as reported by the news agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "During the investigation, it emerged that the death was not accidental but a pre-planned murder. The accused had hired assailants to kill the woman and tried to present it as a road accident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ranjita Sharma said as reported by the news agency. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Neeraj Sharma had secured a clerical (LDC) job in a court on compassionate grounds following the death of her husband, Vijay Kumar Sharma, about a year ago.

According to investigators, Ayushi wanted the job for herself.

"In her statement, the accused said she had asked her mother to let her take the job after her father's death, but her mother took the position instead. This led to stress," the officer said.

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Police alleged that Ayushi then conspired with her uncle and cousin to eliminate her mother so she could claim both the government job and the family property.

Seven accused have been arrested in the case, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspect, police said.

Also Read: 5-yr-old girl died after ‘falling asleep in the car’ in Bengaluru, mother booked for murder 3 months on

Similar incident in Ranchi

Earlier in April, police detained a minor girl and arrested two persons, including her "boyfriend" from Bihar's Gaya, for allegedly killing her 50-year-old mother for not giving money in Jharkhand's Ranchi district.

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The matter came to light on April 27, three days after the incident. The deceased was identified as Nahida Parveen, a resident of Manitola within Doranda police station limits, a senior police officer said.

City SP Paras Rana said a written complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim's brother-in-law on April 26, in which he stated the matter seemed doubtful.

"We arrested two people from Bihar's Gaya district, including the boyfriend of the victim's 17-year-old adopted daughter, and detained the girl. During interrogation, the girl confessed to the crime, stating that she had killed her mother after colluding with her boyfriend, Arbaz Khan , and his three friends. She killed her mother when the victim refused to give her money," Rana told reporters.

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(With inputs from PTI)