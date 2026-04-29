Ranchi, Police detained a minor girl and arrested two persons, including her "boyfriend" from Bihar's Gaya, for allegedly killing her 50-year-old mother for not giving money in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an officer said on Wednesday. Daughter detained, two including her 'boyfriend' arrested for killing 50-year-old mother in Ranchi

The matter came to light on April 27, three days after the incident. The deceased was identified as Nahida Parveen, a resident of Manitola within Doranda police station limits, a senior police officer said.

City SP Paras Rana said a written complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim's brother-in-law on April 26, in which he stated the matter seemed doubtful.

"We arrested two people from Bihar's Gaya district, including the boyfriend of the victim's 17-year-old adopted daughter, and detained the girl. During interrogation, the girl confessed to the crime, stating that she had killed her mother after colluding with her boyfriend, Arbaz Khan , and his three friends. She killed her mother when the victim refused to give her money," Rana told reporters.

The accused daughter also said she wanted to marry her boyfriend and was spending a lot of money on him. This came to her mother's knowledge, and after learning this, the victim refused to give her money. Thereafter, she gave ₹5 lakh to her boyfriend, he said.

On April 24, she, along with her boyfriend and his three other friends, killed the victim by suffocating her with a pillow, the SP said.

On April 26, the victim's body was buried in a grave at a graveyard in Doranda, he said.

On Tuesday, when police exhumed the victim's body in the presence of a magistrate, injury marks were also found on her neck. Thereafter, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences , they said.

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