Jaipur-based pilot, father of 4-month-old twin, killed in Kedarnath chopper crash

Jaipur: A 37-year-old Jaipur-based pilot, who was killed in the chopper crash near Gaurikund on Saturday, had joined back work 20 days ago after visiting his family and four-month-old twin kids. It is the fifth chopper incident on the Char Dham route in less than 40 days. (NDRF)

Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Rajveer Singh Chauhan was planning to throw the traditional Rajasthani ceremony for his newborns on June 30, Lt Col (ret) Rajveer’s father Govind Chauhan said.

“He had become a father after 14 years of marriage. We have been planning for a jalwa pujan (a Rajasthani ceremony for newborns) for Rajveer’s four-month-old twin kids. But, everything is over now,” he added.

At least seven people, including Lt Col (ret) Rajveer, were killed after the chopper flying from Kedarnath to Guptkashi crashed in Rudraprayag district on Saturday morning.

Lt Col (ret) Rajveer, a former captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF), had retired a year ago from his 14-year-long service and joined a private chopper service provider company in Dehradun last October.

Govind said he received a call from Rajveer’s colleague, Lieutenant VK Singh, who informed them that the chopper crashed minutes before landing on Saturday morning. “Rajveer returned to Dehradun only 20 days ago after a small vacation at home. Who thought that he would never return,” Govind said.

Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “The news of the death of a pilot from Rajasthan and other devotees due to a helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely disheartening. May God grant a place to the departed souls in his shelter and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this blow.”

Youth Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh also wrote on X, “The untimely death of Jaipur’s Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Rajveer Singh Chauhan ji, the pilot in the helicopter crash while going to Kedarnath, is extremely painful. The entire state is with the Chauhan family in this hour of grief.”

The other six victims were identified Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41), Shradha Rajkumar Jaiswal (35), Kashi (23 months), residents of Maharashtra, Vikram (46), a resident of Rudraprayag; Vinod Dev (66), and Tusti Singh (29), residents of Bijnor in UP.

It is the fifth chopper incident on the Char Dham route in less than 40 days.