Jairam Ramesh says 2 types of people leave Congress. ‘Himanta Biswa Sarma is 2nd kind’

Talking about the defection of the eight MLAs in Goa, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said only two types of people leave the Congress. Explaining, he said the first category includes people who have received everything from the party. Citing the example of former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh said, "The 1st category includes people who have benefitted from the party. Ghulam Nabi Azad is an example of this. He received everything from the party starting from Youth Congress president to PCC president, Union Cabinet minister, general secretary etc. Only those who have benefitted from the Congress will kick the party and leave." Also Read: Himanta has to make outrageous statements because..: Jairam Ramesh; Assam CM says, 'Who is he?'

"No. 2 is those who are vulnerable to investigative agencies. They will go and join the BJP. The moment they join the BJP, they will become clean. Look at the Assam chief minister, a classic example. Not a single case against him. But when he was in the Congress, the BJP used to attack him every day. Now he has become the chief minister and the BJP is completely silent," Jairam Ramesh said. The Goa MLAs who left the party also belonged to this 2nd type, the Congress MP said.

"These 8 MLAs went into this BJP washing machine. They are among the most corrupt fellow I know," Jairam Ramesh said.

‘I agree Congress made a mistake’

Addressing a press conference in Kerala, Jairam Ramesh said he agrees that Congress made a mistake -- by letting them (the 8 Goa MLAs) into the party. "But now that they have entered the BJP washing machine, they will become spotless white like my kurta," Jairam Ramesh said adding that people will leave but for every person leaving after enjoying everything, there are 20-30 young leaders waiting for positions in the party.

"I am not worried when some of these big names leave. The sooner they leave the better," Jairam Ramesh said.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been questioning the yatra leading to a war of words between him and Congress leaders. While the Assam CM advised the Congress to take the yatra to Pakistan as India stands united, Jairam Ramesh earlier said that Himanta Biswa Sarma has to say something outrageous every day to prove his allegiance to the BJP -- given his long association with the Congress. To this, Assam chief minister said he does not know any Jairam Ramesh.

