Jairam Ramesh shares pic of Sindri plant inauguration from 1952: 'Of course...'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2024 03:48 PM IST

As Narendra Modi revived the Sindri plant in Jharkhand, Jairam Ramesh said he was taking credit while the Sindri plant was inaugurated in 1952 by Nehru.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday shared two photos of Jawaharlal Nehru at the inauguration of Sindri fertiliser factory in March 1952. "Today of course, the Prime Minister is in Sindri claiming credit!" Jairam Ramesh said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation 8,900-crore fertiliser plan in Sindri and said it was 'Modi ki guarantee' which he fulfilled in six years.

Jairam Ramesh shared the photo of Nehru inaugurating the Sindri plant in 1952.
Jairam Ramesh shared the photo of Nehru inaugurating the Sindri plant in 1952.

"Today, Sindri fertilizer factory has been inaugurated. I had resolved that I would definitely start this fertilizer factory in Sindri. This was Modi's guarantee and today this guarantee has been fulfilled," PM Modi said adding that the urea factory is developed at a cost of more than 8,900 crore. "It will add about 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous urea production in the country benefiting the farmers of the country. This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country, after the revival of fertiliser plants at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam," PM Modi said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Due to the efforts of our government, in the last 10 years, urea production has risen to 310 lakh metric tonnes” PM Modi said adding that Talcher Fertilizer plant will also start in the next year. He said that these plants would produce 60 lakh metric tonnes of urea rapidly fulfilling commitment to self-reliance. HURL (Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited) was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up New Ammonia-Urea Plants at Sindri having capacity of 2200 TPD Ammonia and 3850 TPD neem coated urea with investment Rs. 8939.25 Crore and equity participation of 29.67% each by NTPC, IOCL and CIL and 11% by FCIL.The plant aims to ensure adequate supply of urea to the farmers in the state of Jharkhand as well as West Bengal, Odisha, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Sndri fertiliser plant was the first public sector unit in the country which was closed by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government in 2002.

