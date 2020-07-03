Jaish man arrestedfor aiding Pulwama attack perpetrator

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:20 IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a member of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s (JeM) “transportation module” _ that ferries infiltrating terrorists from border to Kashmir _ for allegedly facilitating the movement of one of the terrorists who helped making the bomb in February 2019 Pulwama attack, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Budgam resident Mohammad Iqbal Rather (25).

NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said in a statement that Rather had facilitated the movement of Muhammad Umar Farooq, JeM terrorist and a key conspirator in this case, after he infiltrated into the Indian territory in Jammu region in April, 2018, from the national highway near international border.

“Farooq, along with others, had assembled the bomb used in the February 14, 2019 attack (in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed). Rather had been in judicial custody since September, 2018 in another JeM- related case investigated by NIA,” Narang said.

“ As such, he was produced by the jail authorities before the NIA special court, Jammu, on Thursday and was taken into seven days’ custody for interrogation. Initial examination has revealed that Rather was in constant touch with Pakistan-based leadership of JeM over secure messaging applications. He was part of the JeM’s ‘transportation module’,” Narang added.

Before Rather, NIA arrested five persons in Pulwama attack – including Shakir Bashir Magrey, Mohammad Abbas Rather, Waiz-ul-Islam, a girl, Insha Jan, and her father Tariq Ahmad Shah. They were nabbed in the last week of February and first week of March this year, over a year after the terror strike.