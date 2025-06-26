Jaish terrorist killed in Udhampur, three others trapped in forest; operation underway

A terrorist affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was gunned down on Thursday during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, while three of his associates remain trapped in the dense Bihali forest of Basantgarh. A security personnel during a search operation after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forested area, in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (PTI)

The gunfight broke out early in the morning after a joint team of the Indian Army and J&K Police launched an operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region. According to officials, the group had been under surveillance for nearly a year.

“A terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing joint operation by the Army and Police. The operation is still in progress,” a defence spokesperson said.

Despite inclement weather and fog, security forces have intensified their efforts to flush out the remaining terrorists, believed to be hiding near Karoor nullah. Para commandos are leading the search on the ground, officials added.

Encounter breaks out weeks ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The operation comes just a week ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, heightening security concerns across the region.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Jammu range, Bhim Sen Tuti, said the contact was made with the terrorists around 8.30 am. “There are four terrorists. We’ve been tracking this group for the last year,” he said, adding that more details are expected once visibility improves.

Earlier in the day, the Army’s White Knight Corps posted on X, “Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress.”

Separately, a search operation was also carried out late Wednesday night in the Purmandal area of Samba district after reports of suspicious movement.

However, no threat was detected, and the operation concluded without incident, officials added.

With PTI inputs