close_game
close_game
News / India News / Jaishankar, Macron’s diplomatic advisor discuss India-France convergence

Jaishankar, Macron’s diplomatic advisor discuss India-France convergence

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2024 10:11 AM IST

Bonne is visiting New Delhi as part of the preparations for the trip by Macron, who will be the chief guest for the Republic Day on January 26

French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne met external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday to discuss bilateral relations a fortnight ahead of the leader’s visit to India to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

“Glad to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President of France. Spoke about strong India-France convergence on multiple issues. Also shared perspectives on global developments of mutual concern,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Look forward to President @EmmanuelMacron’s State visit for #RepublicDay2024,” he said.

Bonne is visiting New Delhi as part of the preparations for the trip by Macron, who will be the chief guest for the Republic Day on January 26.

In a separate post, Jaishankar congratulated Stephane Sejourne on being named Frances’s new foreign minister, succeeding Catherine Colonna.

“Congratulations @steph_sejourne on your appointment as the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic,” he wrote.

“Looking forward to working with you for further strengthening our strategic partnership and realising goals set by our leaders,” Jaishankar added.

Macron was invited to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations after US President Joe Biden was unable to accept amid his busy schedule. The move also reflected the strong strategic ties between India and France, especially in defence, security, civilian nuclear cooperation and emerging technologies.

The Indian government last year approved the purchase of 26 naval variants of the Rafale combat jet from France. This will build on the earlier acquisition of 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force.

Some important agreements are expected to be unveiled during Macron’s India visit.

Besides cooperating in the joint development of defence hardware, including for supply to third countries, India and France have also stepped up collaboration on maritime security in the Indian Ocean.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On