Jaishankar meets Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, discusses Ukraine conflict and Middle East

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York. Russia foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and external affairs minister Jaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines UN General Assembly(X/@DrSJaishankar)

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Good conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #UNGA80. Useful discussion on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and developments in the Middle East.”

The bilateral discussions come as Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev is visiting India ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit in December.

The Russian embassy in India confirmed the meeting, posting, “Russia Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of #India Dr. Subrahmanyam #Jaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the #UN General Assembly.”

Earlier, Jaishankar met with US secretary of state Marco Rubio to discuss trade and tariffs during the UNGA gatherings. He also held bilateral meetings with Malaysian foreign minister Mohamad Haji Hasan and UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper.

He also held a “quick chat with” Indonesia foreign affairs minister Sugiono.

The foreign minister on Thursday (local time) joined the G4 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting alongside counterparts from Japan, Germany, and Brazil. The group reiterated its commitment to reforming the United Nations, including the Security Council.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Glad to join the G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting along with colleagues Takeshi Iwaya, Johann Wadephul and Mauro Vieira in New York today. G4 reiterated its commitment to reforming the United Nations including the UN Security Council. It also assessed the current state of the Inter-Governmental Negotiation IGN process.”