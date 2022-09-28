Home / India News / Jaishankar meets US NSA Sullivan, discusses Ukraine, Indo-Pacific

Updated on Sep 28, 2022 08:51 AM IST

Jake Sullivan is considered a key architect of the administration’s Ukraine as well as Indo-Pacific strategies

S Jaishankar during a press conference in Washington. (AFP)
ByPrashant Jha

Washington: External affairs minister S Jaishankar met United States National security adviser, Jake Sullivan, considered a key architect of the administration’s Ukraine as well as Indo-Pacific strategies, on Tuesday evening at the White House in Washington DC.

In a tweet after the meeting, Jaishankar said, “Good to meet US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions, the Indo-Pacific situation, South Asia, and the Gulf. Exchanged views on addressing the current global economic volatility.”

In a statement, the White House said that the two reviewed progress in the US-India strategic partnership. They also exchanged “views on global and regional priorities, including the implications of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its impact on food and energy insecurity around the world.”

One of Jaishankar’s key themes through his 11-day US visit has been flagging the consequences of the war on the global south and bringing attention to pressing needs such as food, energy, and fertiliser concerns.

The White House statement added, “Looking forward to India’s G20 presidency, they also discussed approaches to promoting debt sustainability and advancing a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal.

