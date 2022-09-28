Jaishankar meets US NSA Sullivan, discusses Ukraine, Indo-Pacific

Washington: External affairs minister S Jaishankar met United States National security adviser, Jake Sullivan, considered a key architect of the administration’s Ukraine as well as Indo-Pacific strategies, on Tuesday evening at the White House in Washington DC.

In a tweet after the meeting, Jaishankar said, “Good to meet US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions, the Indo-Pacific situation, South Asia, and the Gulf. Exchanged views on addressing the current global economic volatility.”

In a statement, the White House said that the two reviewed progress in the US-India strategic partnership. They also exchanged “views on global and regional priorities, including the implications of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its impact on food and energy insecurity around the world.”

One of Jaishankar’s key themes through his 11-day US visit has been flagging the consequences of the war on the global south and bringing attention to pressing needs such as food, energy, and fertiliser concerns.

The White House statement added, “Looking forward to India’s G20 presidency, they also discussed approaches to promoting debt sustainability and advancing a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

