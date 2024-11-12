Jaishankar, Odisha CM launch website for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

NEW DELHI: The website for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention was jointly launched on Tuesday by Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who said the government accords the highest priority to the well-being of the Indian diaspora of more than 35 million. External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and MoS for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh at the launch of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas website in New Delhi on November 12 (PTI)

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is a flagship event of the government that provides a key platform for engaging with the Indian diaspora around the world. The convention will be held on January 8-10 next year at Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the state government of Odisha.

While launching the website (pbdindia.gov.in), Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regular interactions with the diaspora during official visits abroad and their unwavering support of India’s growth are testimony to the strong bonds between India and its global community.

Jaishankar expressed confidence that the Indian diaspora will continue playing an important role in India’s march towards Viksit Bharat. Minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also joined the launch ceremony.

Majhi urged the Indian diaspora to visit Odisha and hoped they would be able to appreciate the rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage of the state. He encouraged them to participate in next year’s convention in large numbers.

The theme of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention for 2025 is “Diaspora’s contribution to a Viksit Bharat”. It will be inaugurated by PM Modi. A youth edition of the convention will be held in partnership with the ministry of youth affairs and sports. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards and preside over the valedictory session.

The launch of the website marks the beginning of online registration for participating in the convention 2025. The website will facilitate reservation of accommodation in Odisha and provide detailed information on the event.