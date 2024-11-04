Jaishankar recalls PM Modi's question on ties with Australia that left him ‘speechless’: ‘I had no answer’

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday recalled a question from prime minister Narendra Modi in 2014 that left him ‘speechless.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

“He asked me, ‘Explain to me why hasn't our relationship with Australia developed?' It has everything going for it. There is a language, shared culture, and tradition, and yet somehow, something is not happening,” Jaishankar told the Indian community in Brisbane, Australia's third-largest city, on Sunday.

Jaishankar, who was India's ambassador in the United States at the time, admitted he found himself ‘without an answer’ to PM Modi, who was just months into his first term and in June this year, won a third straight term.

Meanwhile, the ex-foreign secretary also said bilateral ties between the two countries evolved in the past 10 years because of the ‘great efforts’ of people from both sides.

“This didn't happen on auto-pilot. People, on both ends, made great efforts to build it,” Jaishankar remarked.

Further, the External Affairs Minister attributed the progress in India-Australia relations to four ‘key’ factors: the prime minister, the Australian government, global dynamics, and the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Australia.

“I want to highlight how much this relationship has changed in the last decade. There are four reasons. One is PM Modi, two Australia, three the world, and the fourth is all of you. That is why we have come a long way,” he stated.

The minister is on a five-day visit to Australia till November 7, during which he will inaugurate India's consulate in Brisbane, its fourth in the country, on Monday.