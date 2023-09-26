Jaishankar says India a ‘Vishwa Mitra’, recalls G20 presidency in UNGA address. Top quotes

External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. During his speech, Jaishankar invoked India's presidency at the G20 and the vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. He also called for respecting territorial integrity and non-interference and internal affairs.

Here are the top quotes from Jaishankar's speech:

“The world is witnessing an exceptional period of turmoil...At this juncture, it was with a sense of exceptional responsibility India took up the presidency of G20. Our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' sought to focus on the key concerns of the many just the narrow interests of the few”, he said.

2. “It was also noteworthy that at India's initiative, the African Union was made a permanent member of the G20. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent which has long been its due. This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to also make the Security Council contemporary”, Jaishankar said on African Union's inclusion in the G20.

3. During his address, Jaishankar said,"India also seeks to promote cooperation with diverse partners. From the era of non-alignment, we have now evolved to that of 'Vishwa Mitra - a friend to the world'. This is reflected in our ability & willingness to engage with a broad range of nations and where necessary harmonise interests. It is visible in the rapid growth of the QUAD; it is equally apparent in the expansion of the BRICS grouping".

4. “India has entered the 'Amrit Kaal'...The world saw a glimpse of what is to come when our Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon. Today, our message to the world is in digitally enabled governance and delivery in the widening ambit of amenities and services and rapidly growing infra and in our energetic start-up structure”, he said.

5. “Respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry-picking. When reality departs from rhetoric, we must have the courage to call it out”, the minister said.

6. Jaishankar also spoke on the women's reservation bill, recently passed in the Parliament. “Our latest assertion is in path-breaking legislation to reserve one-third of the seats for women in legislatures. I speak for a society where ancient traditions of democracy have struck deep modern roots. As a result, our thinking, approaches and actions are more grounded and authentic”, he said.

7. “We must never again allow an injustice like vaccine apartheid to recur. Climate Action too cannot continue to witness an evasion of historical responsibilities. The power of markets should not be utilised to steer food and energy from the needy to the wealthy”, he said.

