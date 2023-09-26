‘Respect for territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs….cherry picking’: Jaishankar at UNGA

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly called for respecting territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs, stating these cannot be exercises in cherry picking.



“We must never again allow an injustice like vaccine apartheid to recur. Climate Action too cannot continue to witness an evasion of historical responsibilities. The power of markets should not be utilised to steer food and energy from the needy to the wealthy”, Jaishankar said.



“Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry-picking. When reality departs from rhetoric, we must have the courage to call it out”, he added



During his speech at the 78th UNGA, the minister called for a fair, equitable and democratic world order. “In our deliberations, we often advocate the promotion of a rules-based order. From time to time, respect for the UN Charter is also involved. But for all the talk, it is still a few nations who shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This can't go on indefinitely nor will it go unchallenged”, Jaishankar said.



“A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers”, he added.



“India also seeks to promote cooperation with diverse partners. From the era of non-alignment, we have now evolved to that of 'Vishwa Mitra - a friend to the world'. This is reflected in our ability & willingness to engage with a broad range of nations and where necessary harmonise interests. It is visible in the rapid growth of the QUAD; it is equally apparent in the expansion of the BRICS grouping or emergence of I2U2”, he said.



The external affairs minister also spoke on the Women's Reservation Bill, recently passed in Parliament. “Our latest assertion is in path-breaking legislation to reserve one-third of the seats for women in legislatures. I speak for a society where ancient traditions of democracy have struck deep modern roots. As a result, our thinking, approaches and actions are more grounded and authentic”, the minister asserted.

S Jaishankar addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP)